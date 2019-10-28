BRIEF—FDA approves longest-lasting hormonal IUD

Medicines360, a global non-profit organization, today announced regulatory approval of its Liletta (levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system) 52mg.

The US Food a Drug Administration just approved LILETTA for 6 years - making it the longest approved hormonal IUD in the USA.

The IUD is nearly 100% effective in a population of women reflective of the USA – a wide range of ages, weight, races, and birth histories – because if doesn’t work in all women, it’s not truly effective.

With unplanned pregnancy rates still nearly 50% and women’s access to healthcare threatened daily, we’ve seen an uptick in demand for IUDs.

However, there are still many myths around benefits and side effects – so women need education on their options, the organization noted.