Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—FDA calls for all ranitidine products be pulled from the market

Pharmaceutical
1 April 2020

The US Food and Drug Administration today announced it is requesting manufacturers withdraw all prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) ranitidine drugs from the market immediately.

This is the latest step in an ongoing investigation of a contaminant known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in ranitidine medications (commonly known by the brand name Zantac).

The agency has determined that the impurity in some ranitidine products increases over time and when stored at higher than room temperatures and may result in consumer exposure to unacceptable levels of this impurity.

The testing also showed that the older a ranitidine product is, or the longer the length of time since it was manufactured, the greater the level of NDMA, a probable human carcinogen.

As a result of this immediate market withdrawal request, ranitidine products will not be available for new or existing prescriptions or OTC use in the USA.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
GSK shares slump 9% on Zantac ruling
4 June 2024
Pharmaceutical
Ranitidine cancer link worries global regulators
3 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
GSK unable to stamp out embers of Zantac complaints
27 March 2023
Pharmaceutical
EU and US regulators to review ranitidine medicines
14 September 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze