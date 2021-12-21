Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—FDA nod for Xarelto to help prevent blood clots in pediatric populations

Pharmaceutical
21 December 2021

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved German drug major Bayer’s Xarelto (rivaroxaban) as tablets and an oral suspension to treat venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots that form in the veins, and reduce the risk of VTE recurring in pediatric patients from birth to younger than 18 years who have received at least five days of injectable or intravenous treatment for blood clots.

The FDA also approved Xarelto to prevent blood clots in pediatric patients two years and older with congenital (present from birth) heart disease after the Fontan procedure, a type of open-heart surgery.

FDA approved Xarelto in tablet form in 2011; Xarelto as an oral suspension is a new dosage form the agency approved today. FDA previously approved Xarelto to treat, prevent, or reduce the risk of various blood clotting conditions in certain patient populations and for other uses.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA advisory panel nixes approval of J&J and Bayer’s Xarelto for wider use
17 January 2014
Pharmaceutical
Positive results with Portola’s anti-clotting agent andexanet alfa and Eliquis
1 October 2014
Pharmaceutical
Positive top-line results for Portola’s blood-thinner antidote
9 April 2015
Pharmaceutical
Bayer's Xarelto gets label update in Europe
20 January 2015


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze