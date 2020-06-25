Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—First COVID-19 treatment recommended for EU authorization

Pharmaceutical
25 June 2020

The European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization to Veklury (remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age with pneumonia who require supplemental oxygen.

Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir is the first medicine against COVID-19 to be recommended for authorization in the European Union. Data on remdesivir were assessed in an exceptionally short timeframe through a  rolling review procedure, an approach used by the EMA during public health emergencies to assess data as they become available. From April 30, 2020, the CHMP began assessing data on quality and manufacturing, non-clinical data, preliminary clinical data and supporting safety data from compassionate use programs, well in advance of the submission of the marketing authorization application on June 5.

The assessment of the dossier has now concluded with today’s recommendation, which is mainly based on data from study NIAID-ACTT-1, sponsored by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), plus supporting data from other studies on remdesivir.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Veklury becomes first option for COVID-19 approved in EU
3 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
EMA backs expanding remdesivir compassionate use
13 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
EMA's PRAC reviews a safety signal with Veklury in COVID-19 patients
3 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
EMA's PRAC concludes Veklury is not associated with kidney problems
12 February 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze