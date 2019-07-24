Sunday 12 October 2025

BRIEF—GSK nabs industry vet as non-exec chairman

Pharmaceutical
24 July 2019

Ending a six month search, GlaxoSmithKline today announced that Jonathan Symonds will succeed Sir Philip Hampton as non-executive chairman of the GSK board with effect on September 1, 2019.

Mr Symonds is currently deputy group chairman of banking group HSBC Holdings and has been an independent non-executive director of HSBC since April 2014.

He is a former chief financial officer of two rival drug majors, Switzerland’s Novartis and Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca, and has been a non-executive director of Diageo and QinetiQ.

He is currently non-executive chairman of Proteus Digital Health, a non-executive director of Rubius Therapeutics Inc and chairman of Genomics England Limited.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Symonds said: “I am delighted to be joining GSK, at what is a really important time for the company as it seeks to create value from its new R&D approach, and to create two, new world-leading companies, one focussed on Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines, the other on Consumer Healthcare.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Daiichi Sankyo to close UK R&D unit
11 February 2016
Pharmaceutical
Jonathan Knowles named as executive chairman of the board of Immunocore and Adaptimmune
20 November 2013
Pharmaceutical
Perceptive Bioscience Investments commences operations
22 February 2016
Pharmaceutical
GSK fires Moncef Slaoui from Galvani board
24 March 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 10
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 10
12 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca joins string of drugmakers lowering prices in USA
11 October 2025
Biosimilars
Celltrion wins FDA approval for Eydenzelt
11 October 2025
Biotechnology
AskBio presents early data on LION-CS101 clinical trial of AB-1003
10 October 2025
Biotechnology
Biogen and Stoke add to zorevunersen data package in Dravet syndrome
10 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ypsomed to establish first US manufacturing facility
10 October 2025
Biotechnology
Bristol Myers makes $1.5B bid for Orbital Therapeutics
10 October 2025

Company Spotlight

A specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of branded prescription and nonprescription products in more than 60 countries on five continents.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze