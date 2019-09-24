Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—GT Biopharma sells rights to GTB-004

Pharmaceutical
24 September 2019

Florida, USA-based GT Biopharma has sold the global rights to GTB-004, for the treatment of the autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis, to DAS Therapeutics.

GT will receive a $200,000 up-front payment, annual royalties of 1.5% of net yearly sales, and a $6 million payment based on achievement of commercial milestones.

DAS Therapeutics acquires all rights, title, clinical data, composition-of-matter and use patents related to GTB-004.

GTB-004 is a fixed-dose combination tablet for the treatment of the muscle weakness associated with myasthenia gravis. It comines pyridostigmine with an antagonist, helping to reduce gastrointestinal side effects associated with pyridostigmine therapy.



