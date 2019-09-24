BRIEF—GT Biopharma sells rights to GTB-004

Florida, USA-based GT Biopharma has sold the global rights to GTB-004, for the treatment of the autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis, to DAS Therapeutics.
GT will receive a $200,000 up-front payment, annual royalties of 1.5% of net yearly sales, and a $6 million payment based on achievement of commercial milestones.
DAS Therapeutics acquires all rights, title, clinical data, composition-of-matter and use patents related to GTB-004.
GTB-004 is a fixed-dose combination tablet for the treatment of the muscle weakness associated with myasthenia gravis. It comines pyridostigmine with an antagonist, helping to reduce gastrointestinal side effects associated with pyridostigmine therapy.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze