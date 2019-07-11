BRIEF—H2-Pharma and Cheplapharm launch of Etopophos Injection

Privately-held US firm H2-Pharma has entered into an agreement with Germany’s Cheplapharm Arzneimittel to be the exclusive US distributor of Etopophos (etoposide phosphate) for injection.

This opportunity arose due to its successful partnership with Cheplapharm, which has recently completed its acquisition of Etopophos from Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Etopophos, indicated for the treatment of refractory testicular tumors, in combination with other chemotherapeutic drugs, and small cell lung cancer, in combination with cisplatin, as a first-line treatment, received marketing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in 1983.

"We have commenced the distribution of Etopophos, which represents the second branded product that H2-Pharma has brought to the US market through our partnership with Cheplapharm," said Brooke Cantey, H2-Pharma's president.

"Continuing the availability of late lifecycle branded products shows our commitment to our patients and customers in keeping important drugs on the market," she added.