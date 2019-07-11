Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—H2-Pharma and Cheplapharm launch of Etopophos Injection

Pharmaceutical
11 July 2019

Privately-held US firm H2-Pharma has entered into an agreement with Germany’s Cheplapharm Arzneimittel to be the exclusive US distributor of Etopophos (etoposide phosphate) for injection.

This opportunity arose due to its successful partnership with Cheplapharm, which has recently completed its acquisition of Etopophos from Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Etopophos, indicated for the treatment of refractory testicular tumors, in combination with other chemotherapeutic drugs, and small cell lung cancer, in combination with cisplatin, as a first-line treatment, received marketing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in 1983.

"We have commenced the distribution of Etopophos, which represents the second branded product that H2-Pharma has brought to the US market through our partnership with Cheplapharm," said Brooke Cantey, H2-Pharma's president.

"Continuing the availability of late lifecycle branded products shows our commitment to our patients and customers in keeping important drugs on the market," she added.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze