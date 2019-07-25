BRIEF—ICER's draft evidence report on additive cardiovascular disease drugs

The USA’s Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) yesterday released a Draft Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of Amarin Pharma’s Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) and Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ Xarelto (rivaroxaban) – co-marketed with Bayer, additive cardiovascular disease (CVD) therapies.

This draft report will be open to public comment until 5pm ET on August 20, 2019.

Based on stakeholder feedback, the cost-effectiveness watchdog may revise key assumptions and findings for its Evidence Report, which will be published on September 12, 2019.

The Evidence Report will be subject to deliberation during a public meeting of the Midwest Comparative Effectiveness Public Advisory Council, one of the ICER’s three independent evidence appraisal committees, on September 26, 2019.