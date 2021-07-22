Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—J&J confirms $5 billion opioids settlement agreement

Pharmaceutical
22 July 2021

Johnson & Johnson has confirmed the finalization of a settlement agreement to resolve opioid-related claims and litigation in the USA.

As was  widely reported, the firm will contribute up to $5 billion to settle “the vast majority of litigation-based claims regarding the past sales” of opioids.

The company has not admitted liability or wrongdoing, and maintains that its marketing and promotion of such products were “appropriate and responsible.”

Having long since stopped marketing efforts, the company discontinued selling the opioid analgesics Nucynta (tapentadol) and Duragesic (fentanyl) in the USA in 2020.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
J&J to pay $99 million over opioid abuse in West Virginia
19 April 2022
Pharmaceutical
J&J settles state-level opioid lawsuit
2 September 2022
Pharmaceutical
J&J settles with two Ohio counties ahead of upcoming opioid trial
2 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Fine lower than feared, but J&J to appeal 'flawed' opioid ruling
27 August 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze