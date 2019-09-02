Wednesday 15 January 2025

BRIEF—JT transfers marketing appros of six anti-HIV drugs in Japan to Gilead

Pharmaceutical
2 September 2019

Japan Tobacco today announced that the transfer date of the marketing approvals of six anti-HIV drugs to the Japanese subsidiary of Gilead Sciences is set for December 1, 2019.

As announced in a press release in December 2018, JT and Gilead terminated the license agreements under which Gilead granted an exclusive license for JT to develop and commercialize six anti-HIV drugs in Japan, effective on January 1, 2019.

After the transfer of the marketing approvals has completed, Gilead Sciences KK will be responsible for the distribution of those six drugs which Torii Pharmaceutical is currently responsible for, under the terms and conditions for a provisional measure.

The transfer will have an immaterial effect on the business performance of both JT and Torii’s in this fiscal year, the company said, without providing any details.

