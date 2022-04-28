Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Kapruvia approved by EC for pruritus in hemodialysis patients

Pharmaceutical
28 April 2022

The European Commission has granted marketing authorization to Kapruvia (difelikefalin) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adult hemodialysis patients from Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) and Cara Therapeutics.

The marketing authorization, which approves Kapruvia for use in all member states of the European Union plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, follows the US Food and Drug Administration approval of Korsuva (difelikefalin) injection in August 2021 for the same indication.

Kapruvia will be the first therapy available in Europe for the treatment of CKD-associated pruritus in hemodialysis patients.

“We are very excited about the European Commission’s approval of Kapruvia, marking an important milestone on our journey to advance and fundamentally change the treatment paradigm for people living with the severe burden of pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease,” said Dr Klaus Henning Jensen, chief medical officer of Vifor Pharma.

“We look forward to bringing this first-in-class therapy to patients in Europe, with launch in first markets expected in the second half of 2022,” he added.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Korsuva accepted for FDA priority review in pruritis
8 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
February batch of EMA/CHMP new drug approval recommendations
25 February 2022
Pharmaceutical
FDA green lights Korsuva for pruritus in hemodialysis patients
24 August 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze