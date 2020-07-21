BRIEF—Lyfaquin to launch in India in September

Pharmazz is to launch the novel resuscitative agent Lyfaquin (centhaquine) in India in September 2020.

The first-in-class drug won approval in May, for the treatment of people with hypovolemic shock, as a frontline adjuvant to standard of care.

Severe hypovolemic shock has a high mortality rate and there is a significant need for novel therapies. The firm believes the product represents an important opportunity, due to high incidence of the condition and limited pipeline competition.