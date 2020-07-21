Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Lyfaquin to launch in India in September

Pharmaceutical
21 July 2020

Pharmazz is to launch the novel resuscitative agent Lyfaquin (centhaquine) in India in September 2020.

The first-in-class drug won approval in May, for the treatment of people with hypovolemic shock, as a frontline adjuvant to standard of care.

Severe hypovolemic shock has a high mortality rate and there is a significant need for novel therapies. The firm believes the product represents an important opportunity, due to high incidence of the condition and limited pipeline competition.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze