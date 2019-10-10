Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Merck KGaA becomes first to use acoustic technology for cell therapy manufacturing

Pharmaceutical
10 October 2019

Germany’s Merck KGaA has acquired FloDesign Sonics, a US developer of an acoustic cell processing platform for the industrialization of cell and gene therapy manufacturing, for an undisclosed sum.

Merck is the first company make acoustic technology, which allows for the manipulation of cells with ultrasonic waves, available for cell therapy manufacturing.

Udit Batra, member of the Merck executive board and chief executive of Life Science, said: “Chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies, or CAR-T for short, employs the body’s own immune systems to fight cancer by turning T cells into targeted therapeutics. This revolutionary cancer treatment is challenging and complex, with the process often taking up to a month.

“Our acquisition of FloDesign Sonics will industrialize the manufacturing of autologous cell therapy, allowing these types of potentially life-saving treatments to reach more patients, faster.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Japan’s Takeda optimizes global production network
27 November 2014
Pharmaceutical
ITM: the radiopharmaceutical company that has all the answers in a challenging field
26 April 2024
Pharmaceutical
Astellas to buy Ganymed in potential $1.4 billion deal
28 October 2016
Pharmaceutical
Compromised vials of Roche's MabThera found in Germany
15 September 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze