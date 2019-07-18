Wednesday 26 February 2025

BRIEF—New guidance on GnRH analogues for prostate cancer

Pharmaceutical
18 July 2019

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published draft guidance offering recommendations for drug development programs to establish the effectiveness and safety of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) analogues for treating advanced prostate cancer.

This guidance outlines standardizing trial design including information regarding patient population, endpoints, chemistry, manufacturing and statistical considerations. Regulatory requirements for approval of GnRH analogues are also covered.

The FDA is seeking comments and suggestions on the draft guidance.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Bristol-Myers’ nivolumab receives US FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for Hodgkin lymphoma
15 May 2014
Pharmaceutical
Breakthrough designation for B-MS/AbbVie’s MM drug elotuzumab
19 May 2014
Pharmaceutical
Novartis gains US approval for NSCLC drug candidate Zykadia
30 April 2014
Pharmaceutical
Breakthrough therapy designation likely to positively influence oncologists
15 July 2014


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Lilly plans massive new investment in US production facilities
Pharmaceutical
Lilly plans massive new investment in US production facilities
26 February 2025
Biotechnology
Odronextamab BLA resubmission accepted for FDA review
26 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
LEO delivers double-digit growth ahead of 2026 IPO
26 February 2025
Biotechnology
Eikon Therapeutics secures $350.7 million financing
26 February 2025
Biotechnology
Ligand invests $75 million in Castle Creek’s gene therapy
26 February 2025
Biotechnology
Alligator Bioscience soars on positive mitazalimab trial
26 February 2025
Biotechnology
Candel reports extended survival in Phase II CAN-2409 trial
26 February 2025

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze