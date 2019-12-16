Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—NICE recommends Vifor's Veltassa for hyperkalemia

Pharmaceutical
16 December 2019

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended the use of Vifor Pharma’s Veltassa (patiromer) for adults with hyperkalemia in England.

Hyperkalemia is a potentially life-threatening condition, which can cause fatal cardiac arrest and muscle paralysis, due to elevated levels of potassium in the blood. It is often a consequence of the use of important blood pressure treatments, known as RAAS inhibitors.

Historically, persistent hyperkalemia has been managed by reducing the dosage or by discontinuing these medicines, despite evidence of improvement of cardiovascular deaths and worsening of renal function.

This makes it welcome for English clinicians and patients to have a new option such as Veltassa, which releases small polymers in the gut to soak up dangerous levels of potassium, that cause hyperkalemia.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze