Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Novel birth control pill launches in USA

Pharmaceutical
21 June 2021

Australia’s Mayne Pharma and Belgium-based Mithra Pharmaceuticals have announced the US commercial launch of the first novel estrogen-based contraceptive in fifty years.

Nexstellis (drospirenone/estetrol) was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in April 2021 and is the first and only pill containing E4, a natural estrogen that is synthesised from a plant source.

With market access efforts underway, the firm hopes to build up a presence in the market for short-acting combination hormonal contraceptives, which is valued at $3.5 billion.

Developed by Mithra, Mayne has an exclusive 20-year license and supply deal for Nexstellis in the USA and Australia, where approval is pending.

Mayne chief executive Scott Richards said: “Our key priorities with this launch are to educate the market on the benefits of Nexstellis and the new estrogen E4, gain broad payor acceptance and reimbursement, and ultimately become the preferred branded oral contraceptive in the market.”



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze