BRIEF—Polyphor appoints Gökhan Batur as chief executive

Pharmaceutical
24 January 2020

Swiss firm Polyphor has promoted Gökhan Batur from chief commercial officer to chief executive officer. Current chief Giacomo DiNepi is retiring.

Mr Batur has more than 15 years of healthcare industry experience, including various management roles at Merck & Co, most recently serving as global brand leader, antibiotics.

Chairman Kuno Sommer said: “Gökhan has joined Polyphor in 2019 with a strong track record in leadership, strategy and execution. Having the opportunity to work with him as a member of the executive committee, we are convinced that he is the right person to lead Polyphor.”

“I would also like to thank Giacomo for his leadership, dedication and great work over the last years, most notably the successful IPO of Polyphor in 2018. I wish him all the best for the future."

