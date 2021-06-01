Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Sanofi and Merck's six-in-one pediatric combination vaccine now available in USA

Pharmaceutical
1 June 2021

Vaxelis (diphtheria and tetanus toxoids and acellular pertussis, inactivated poliovirus, Hemophilus b conjugate and hepatitis B vaccine), developed as part of a partnership between Sanofi Pasteur, the global vaccines business unit of Sanofi, and Merck & Co, is now available in the USA.

Vaxelis is the first and only hexavalent (six-in-one) combination vaccine available in the USA.

Vaxelis is a vaccine given to protect your child from getting diphtheria, tetanus (lockjaw), pertussis (whooping cough), polio, Hib (Haemophilus influenzae type b), and hepatitis B. Your child cannot get any of these diseases from Vaxelis.

On February 11, 2021, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee included Vaxelis as a combination vaccine option in the CDC's recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.

Vaxelis will be widely available in the USA through traditional public and private channels, including directly from Sanofi Pasteur via  vaccineshoppe.com.



