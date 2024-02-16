Monday 29 September 2025

BRIEF—Sosei Group announces name change to Nxera Pharma

Japanese drugmaker Sosei Group Corporation (Sosei Heptares) today announced that its Board of Directors resolved to change the corporate names of the company and its subsidiaries and the location of the head office of the company to Minato-ku, Tokyo.

The new name is Nxera Pharma.

The name “Nxera” derives from the words “Next” and “Era” to express the company’s determination to be a leader in the next era of science and healthcare. “

The board resolved to merge Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Japan (IPJ) and Sosei Co, both of which are wholly owned consolidated subsidiaries of the company, and to change the corporate name of IPJ as the surviving company.

In July 2023, Sosei acquired all the issued shares of IPJ and made it a wholly-owned subsidiary with the strategic goal to expand the company’s operations in Japan.

As IPJ and Sosei Co plan to merge as of the effective date April 1, 2024, the company has decided to use the event to adopt a unified corporate brand and corporate name for the group, including all subsidiaries.

