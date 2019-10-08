Wednesday 17 September 2025

BRIEF—Swine fever in China has not impacted US heparin supply

Pharmaceutical
8 October 2019

Manufacturers of the blood thinner heparin continue to report that African swine fever in China is not affecting manufacturing and distribution of the medication intended for the US market, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Heparin is used in many settings, including as a treatment for heart attack patients. It is also given to patients before and after certain surgeries to prevent blood clots.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in heparin is derived from pig intestines.

Because China supplies a large portion of the API, some people are concerned that the African swine fever outbreak might affect the availability of heparin.

The FDA immediately contacted heparin manufacturers that supply the US market to see if they were facing supply issues.

The majority of manufacturers reported no such issues related to African swine fever.

The FDA continues to be in regular contact with US heparin suppliers and manufacturers as this situation evolve



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

ALK-Abelló and GenSci partner to expand the AIT market in China
Pharmaceutical
ALK-Abelló and GenSci partner to expand the AIT market in China
17 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
GSK to invest $30 billion in US R&D and production
17 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi’s brivekimig achieved positive results in hidradenitis suppurative
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Dualitas launches with $65 million Series A
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab drops ProfoundBio-derived ADC as it refocuses oncology portfolio
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Saphnelo self-administration TULIP-SC Phase III trial meets primary endpoint in SLE
17 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Novartis fails with legal challenge to IRA Medicare drug price negotiation program
16 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze