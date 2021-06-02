BRIEF—UK-Canada Trade Continuity Agreement

As the Comprehensive and Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) ceased to apply to the UK from January 1, 2021, Canada and the UK have agreed on an interim agreement until a comprehensive free trade agreement was in place.

The comprehensive UK-Canada Trade Continuity Agreement (TCA) entered into force on April 1, 2021, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced today.

For stakeholders this means that Canada and the UK will continue to recognize Certificates of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Compliance issued by each country’s regulatory agencies and to accept batch testing certificates held by a manufacturer without re-control of that batch at import.