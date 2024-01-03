BRIEF—UK nod for Menarini's breast cancer med Korserdu

The British business of Italian drugmaker Menarini has been granted marketing authorization for Korserdu (elacestrant) in the UK.

The nod covers use of the drug as a monotherapy for postmenopausal women, and men, with a certain type of locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

To be eligible for treatment, patients must have disease progression following at least one line of endocrine therapy, including a CDK 4/6 inhibitor.

The product is already approved in Northern Ireland, which is covered by the European Medicines Agency, following the EMA’s recent approval. In Europe the product is marketed as Orserdu.

Menarini UK general manager Rick Coope said: “People living with metastatic breast cancer need effective and tolerable options, and we are proud of delivering a new breast cancer treatment which represents a major advance in endocrine therapy in a once daily pill.”