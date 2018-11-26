BRIEF—ViiV wins Japanese approval for Juluca

ViiV Healthcare, the HIV-focused drugmaker that is majority-owned by UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline, has won approval in Japan for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) for the maintenance treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection.

Distribution and sales will be handled by GSK’s Japanese business.

ViiV Japan president Dustin Haines said: “This regulatory approval demonstrates our commitment to bringing new medicines for people living with HIV, as they now have the opportunity to maintain their viral suppression with only two drugs within a single-pill.”

Juluca received approval for the treatment of HIV infection in November 2017 in the USA and in May 2018 in Europe.