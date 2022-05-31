Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Vocabria approved for HIV patients in Japan

31 May 2022

ViiV Healthcare has picked up Japanese approval for its Vocabria (cabotegravir)-based combo.

The long-acting HIV treatment is combined with Johnson & Johnson’s Rekambys (rilpivirine) and Edurant (rilpivirine).

This approach is backed by data from one of the most extensive global HIV patient-reported outcomes studies, Positive Perspectives 2.

ViiV is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline, with Pfizer and Shionogi as shareholders.

Marketed as Cabenuva, the product was approved in the USA in early 2021, shortly after European regulators gave it the nod.

