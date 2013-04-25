Bristol-Myers 1st-qtr sales and EPS plunge, missing analysts' forecasts

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) released first-quarter 2013 financial results, showing that sales were down 27% year-on-year at $3.83 million, following the U.S. patent expiration of Avapro/Avalide (irbesartan) in March 2012 and Plavix (clopidogrel) in May 2012. Excluding Plavix and Avapro/Avalide, net sales grew by 10% compared to the first quarter of 2012, the company noted.

GAAP diluted earnings per share plunging 42% to $0.37 and non-GAAP diluted EPS down 36% at $0.41, missing by 1 cent the average of 17 analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The company reported net earnings attributable to Bristol-Myers Squibb of $609 million, compared to $1.1 billion,

B-MS is confirming its 2013 GAAP EPS guidance range of $1.54 to $1.64 and its non-GAAP EPS guidance range of $1.78 to $1.88. Both GAAP and non-GAAP guidance assume current exchange rates. Non-GAAP line item guidance assumptions for 2013 remain unchanged.