Bristol-Myers Squibb signs deal with Korean company OliPass

Privately-held Korean biopharmaceutical company OliPass has announced a worldwide strategic alliance with US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to discover and develop therapeutics against multiple targets using OliPass' technology platform.
OliPass is focused on developing antisense medicines based on peptide nucleic acid (PNA) technology. Under the terms of the agreement, B-MS will make an up-front payment and will provide certain research support payments to continue development of the technology. OliPass will be eligible to receive additional payments upon completion of certain objectives as well as receive development milestones and royalties on the sales of each product licensed to B-MS under the agreement and other milestones based on the level of licensed product sales.
Shin Chung, founder and chief executive of OliPass, said: "This strategic alliance with Bristol-Myers Squibb demonstrates that our innovative PNA platform has the potential to generate novel antisense therapeutics. We look forward to collaborating with Bristol-Myers Squibb to validate our platform and advance our unique PNA-based compounds into development."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze