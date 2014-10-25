Bristol-Myers Squibb third-qtr earnings top expectations

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squib (NYSE: BMY) posted a strong set of financials for the third quarter of 2014, pushing the firm’s stock up 2.15% to $53.63 by close of trading o Friday, with sales boosted by hefty double-digit growth for several of its key drugs.
Net sales in the third quarter (excluding revenues from the diabetes business divested to AstraZeneca) climbed 7% to $3.88 billion, driven by strong sales of drugs targeting the oncology market. Strong sales of the company’s rheumatoid arthritis drug Orencia (abatacept), and anti-clotting drug Eliquis (apixaban), also boosted the top line in the reported quarter. Revenues (including the divested business) slipped 4% to $3.92 billion. Total revenues were ahead of Wall Street average estimates of $3.8 billion.
B-MS posted earnings of $721 million for the quarter, or up 2% $0.43 per share ($0.45 excluding special items), compared with $692 million, or $0.42 per share, in the same period a year ago. The earnings per share beat analysts' average estimates of $0.42 cents per share, according to Reuters.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze