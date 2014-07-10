Bristol-Myers to file Opdivo BLA earlier than expected

Following discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is planning a third quarter submission of a Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) for Opdivo (nivolumab) for previously treated advanced melanoma.
This will mark the second tumor type for which B-MS has a regulatory submission underway in the USA for Opdivo, a PD-1 Immune checkpoint inhibitor, which has recently received FDA Breakthrough designation for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) after failure of autologous stem cell transplant and brentuximab.
The planned filing comes sooner than expected. Mark Schoenebaum, an analyst with ISI Group, said many analysts had not expected Bristol-Myers to submit the marketing application until mid-2015, although he and some others had speculated an earlier filing was possible.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze