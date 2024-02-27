Broader Biktarvy label to support Gilead's impact in HIV

Antiviral specialist Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has announced a new approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, for Biktarvy (bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide).

The agency has given its blessing for marketing of the product to treat people with HIV who have suppressed viral loads, with a particular form of treatment resistance.

With peak revenues for its blockbuster hepatitis C portfolio now in the past, Gilead has successfully developed growth momentum for Biktarvy, a once-daily triplet med with a high barrier to resistance.