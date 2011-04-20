Bulgarian Sopharma buys Belarus firm; aims to expand across Eastern Europe

Bulgaria’s largest drugmaker Sopharma has acquired Belarusian pharmacy chain Tabina through its Latvian unit Briz, it said in a statement to the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE), reported by the Sofia Echo.
Sopharma has bought 99% of Tabina's capital, which has 14 pharmacies operating under the Doctor Do brand. Tabina, which has a staff of 75, posted turnover of 3.78 million euros ($5.5 million) for 2010.
In January 2011, Sopharma also via Briz took over another Belorussian pharmacy chain, Interfarm, which runs 19 pharmacies. Briz now operates a network of 33 pharmacies in the Eastern European country, which have an annual turnover of 7.5 million euro, according to the statement. "This allows Briz to become the third largest privately-owned pharmacy in Belarus," Sopharma said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze