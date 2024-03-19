Buoyant Crinetics readies paltusotine NDA in acromegaly

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CRNX), a biopharma focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, was trading 14% higher by lunchtime Tuesday.

This followed the Californian company’s presentation of positive top-line results from PATHFNDR-2, the second of two Phase III studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of oral, once-daily investigational paltusotine for the treatment of acromegaly.

"Our team is actively preparing for a potential 2025 launch"PATHFNDR-2 was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 24-week treatment period, followed by an optional open-label extension study, evaluating paltusotine in 111 participants with acromegaly who were not pharmacologically treated.