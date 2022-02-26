Busy day for Biohaven, with proposed buy of Channel Biosciences and BMS deal

US neuroscience drug developer Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) on Friday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Channel Biosciences, a subsidiary of Knopp Biosciences, and its Kv7 channel targeting platform – adding the latest advances in ion-channel modulation to Biohaven's growing neuroscience portfolio.
The Kv7 platform has been developed and refined for over a decade by a team with deep experience in ion channel science led by Dr Michael Bozik, and Steven Dworetzky. Both leaders, along with members of their scientific team, are anticipated to join Biohaven as part of the transaction, further bolstering the discovery and translational expertise at Biohaven Labs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze