Cambridge firm on a mission to harness power of mitochondria

In the UK, research originating from Cambridge University has received a significant vote of confidence from investors banking on the therapeutic potential of mitochondria.
Mission Therapeutics is looking to enhance mitochondria - parts of the body’s cells which produce chemical energy - in order to promote organ health.
The firm has raised £25 million (~$32 million) from existing investors Pfizer Venture Investments, Sofinnova Partners, Roche Venture Fund, SR One, IP Group, and Rosetta Capital.
