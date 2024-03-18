Cambridge firm on a mission to harness power of mitochondria

In the UK, research originating from Cambridge University has received a significant vote of confidence from investors banking on the therapeutic potential of mitochondria.

Mission Therapeutics is looking to enhance mitochondria - parts of the body’s cells which produce chemical energy - in order to promote organ health.

The firm has raised £25 million (~$32 million) from existing investors Pfizer Venture Investments, Sofinnova Partners, Roche Venture Fund, SR One, IP Group, and Rosetta Capital.