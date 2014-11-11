Monday 29 September 2025

Canada passes Vanessa's Law on unsafe medicines

Pharmaceutical
11 November 2014
New legislation known as Vanessa’s Law (Bill C 17; the Protecting Canadians from Unsafe Drugs Act) has received Royal Assent and is now law, Canadian Minister of Health Rona Ambrose has announced.

Delivering on a promise in the 2013 Speech from the Throne, the Act will protect Canadians from unsafe medicine by enabling the government to:

  • Recall unsafe products;
  • Impose tough new penalties for unsafe products, including jail time and new fines of up to C$5 million ($4.4 billion) per day instead of the current C$5,000;
  • Provide the courts with discretion to impose even stronger fines if violations were caused intentionally;
  • Compel drug companies to revise labels to clearly reflect health risk information in plain language, including updates for health warnings for children;
  • Compel drug companies to do further testing on a product, including when issues are identified with certain at-risk populations such as children;
  • Enhance surveillance by requiring mandatory adverse drug reaction reporting by health care institutions;
  • Require new transparency for Health Canada’s regulatory decisions about drug authorizations, both positive and negative;
  • Require information about authorized Canadian clinical trials to be posted on a public registry;
  • Better define confidential business information and disclose such information about a product if it may pose a serious risk to Canadians.

