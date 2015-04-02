Canada’s PMPRB report: “Overall impact of medicines must always be considered”

Canada’s Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (Rx&D) trade group has expressed concerns about the Patented Medicines Prices Review Board’s (PMPRB) newly-released report on Cost Drivers of Public Drug Plans in Canada.
Rx&D notes that, according to the report, the rates of change in drug costs have been steadily declining in recent years, reaching a low of -0.8% in 2012/13 for a number of select public drug plans. But Rx&D cautions that any study that examines the costs of medicines without considering their overall impact on the system and how they factor in comparison to other costs could lead to inaccurate perspectives or analyses.
“Medicines value cannot be measured in dollars alone”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze