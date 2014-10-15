Canadian drugmakers’ R&D spending drops to record low

Spending by brand-name drug companies on R&D in Canada has dropped to the lowest level ever recorded, according to a recently released study by the federal government's Patented Medicine Price Review Board (PMPRB).
The PMPRB's latest annual reports shows that, in 2013, member companies of Canada's Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (Rx&D) trade group spent only 5.4% of their Canadian revenues on R&D in Canada. This is the lowest level since the PMPRB began tracking R&D spending in 1988. The 5.4% figure is far short of 10% of domestic sales brand-name drug companies promised to spend on R&D when their periods of market exclusivity were increased in 1987.
"In Canada, market monopolies for brand-name drug companies have increased no fewer than eight times since 1987, yet investments have declined to record lows," said Jim Keon, president of the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA), adding: "This new data provides further proof that no link exists between longer market monopolies for brand-name drug companies and increased domestic investments."
