Monday 29 September 2025

Canadian government commits funding to innovative brain research projects

Pharmaceutical
15 September 2014
Innovative research projects have been given new funding under the Canada Brain Research Fund, announced Rona Ambrose, Canada’s Minister of Health, and Inez Jabalpurwala, president and chief executive of Brain Canada.

The 32 projects will accelerate research into nervous system function and dysfunction and their impact on health. The research will advance knowledge and support the development of new ways to diagnose and treat all types of neurological and mental illnesses. Funding for all 32 projects totals nearly C$51.4 million ($46.3 million), half provided by the government of Canada and half provided by private donors, research institutions, provincial funding agencies, and charitable organizations partnering with the Brain Canada Foundation. The projects are based in seven different cities across Canada: Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Montreal and Quebec City.

Rona Ambrose (pictured) said: “Our government recognizes the very real impact that neurological and mental health conditions have on Canadian families. Between 2006 and 2013, we have invested more than C$861 million in neuroscience research through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR). We are proud to be supporting these innovative new projects devoted to neurological and mental health research that will help to advance our knowledge on neurological and mental health.”

