Canadian government invests in collaborative research tackling prescription drug abuse

Canada’s Minister of Health Jane Philpott has announced funding for research aimed at improving the health of people who abuse prescription drugs.

More and more Canadians are putting their health at risk by intentionally taking medication, such as opioids, in a way that hasn't been recommended by a doctor. The government of Canada, through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), is investing C$4.4 million ($3.2 million) to support four large regional teams comprised of researchers, service providers, and decision makers to tackle this public health issue.

The teams based in British Columbia, the Prairies, Ontario, Québec and the Maritimes collaboratively developed the first national study Optimizing patient centered-care: a pragmatic randomized control trial comparing models of care in the management of prescription opioid misuse (OPTIMA), conducted through the Canadian Research Initiative in Substance Misuse (CRISM).