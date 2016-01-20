Monday 29 September 2025

Canadian government joins alliance to reduce cost of pharmaceuticals

20 January 2016
The Canadian federal government will join a drug-buying alliance that negotiates to lower the cost of brand name and generic drugs, it has been announced.

The pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) has completed more than 89 negotiations on brand name drugs and achieved price reductions on 14 generic drugs which have led to combined savings of more than C$490 million ($335 million) annually for Canada's various provinces and territories.

The government joins Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan and the Yukon as a participating member of the Alliance.

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

