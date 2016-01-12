Monday 29 September 2025

Canadian R&D-to-Sales ratio hits new historic low

Pharmaceutical
12 January 2016
Brand-name pharmaceutical companies' research and development spending as a percentage of sales in Canada has dropped to new historic lows, according to the most recent annual report from the federal government's Patented Medicine Price Review Board (PMPRB).

The PMPRB's latest annual report shows that, in 2014, member companies of Canada's Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (Rx&D; just last week renamed as Innovative Medicines Canada) spent only 5% of their Canadian revenues on R&D in Canada. This is the lowest level since the PMPRB began tracking R&D spending in 1988. The 5% figure is far short of 10% of domestic sales, which brand-name drug companies promised to spend on R&D when their periods of market exclusivity were increased in 1987. This marks the 12th consecutive year that Rx&D member companies have failed to meet the 10 percent threshold.

Market monopolies increased

