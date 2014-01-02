Canadian Rx atlas maps billions in pharma savings – for now

Canadians are spending less on prescription drugs for the first time since World War II, according to the latest edition of the Canadian Rx Atlas, but University of British Columbia (UCB) health economists predict the break will be short-lived.
Canadians spent almost $23 billion on prescription drugs in 2012/13, or $650 per capita. After adjusting for inflation, however, drug spending has decreased by around 1%, despite the aging population.
“The good news is we’re spending far less than historic trends would predict, but tectonic changes are mounting beneath the calm surface,” says the Rx Atlas’s lead author Steve Morgan, a professor with the Centre for Health Services and Policy Research at UBC’s School of Population and Public Health, who analyzed drug spending data from 2007-2013 for the third edition of the Rx Atlas.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze