Canadians have access to fewer new medicines than in most OECD countries

Compared to 32 other developed countries, Canada’s public drug plans perform poorly in providing access to new medicines and vaccines, according to the 2011-2012 International Report on Access to Medicines released by Canada’s Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (Rx&D).

The report finds that public drug plans across Canada fall below the international survey average in every disease area, with the exception of arthritis and urology. In the context of international standards, this means that Canadians may find they have less choice of innovative treatment options if and when they need them.

While the report notes that Canada provides comparable access to medicines for HIV/AIDS and addiction, it falls far below in many other categories most notably in pain management, mental health, blood disorders and neurological conditions. Overall, Canada ranks 23rd out of 32 countries.