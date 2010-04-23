Monday 29 September 2025

Capacity of Australia's PBS to support new medicines in doubt, says trade group CEO

Pharmaceutical
23 April 2010

A grave risk is emerging that the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme will be unable to continue supporting the development of new medicines in the future, pharmaceutical industry trade group Medicines Australia chief executive Brendan Shaw told an industry conference this week.

Speaking at the Future of the PBS Conference in Sydney, Dr Shaw said there was growing industry concern that the pricing decisions being made by governments globally and in Australia will constrain the future development of new medicines.

'In the drive to cut costs and get today's new medicines at cheap prices, governments risk limiting the supply of new technologies in the future for our children and grandchildren,' noted Dr Shaw said, noting that 'It is one of the great intergenerational issues of our age, but one that is not being confronted in Australia at all at the moment.'

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze