Carlyle and PAI Partners to acquire Theramex from CVC Funds

Global investment firms PAI Partners and Carlyle (Nasdaq: CG) today announced that they have agreed to acquire UK-based Theramex, a global specialty pharmaceuticals company focused on women’s health, from CVC Capital Partners VI.

Theramex was created following the carve-out of a portfolio of women’s health pharma products in 2018, and has subsequently developed into one of the largest specialty pharma platforms dedicated to women and their health. The company provides patient-focused solutions across contraception, fertility, menopause, and osteoporosis with the aim of providing patients with products that can support them through their life journey. Save

Under CVC Funds’ ownership, Theramex has focussed on building loyal relationships with physicians through its dedicated sales force, investing in digital capabilities and executing a successful M&A agenda to bring new products to market in the future, resulting in double digit revenue and EBITDA growth since 2018. The company now serves more than six million women in 57 countries across EMEA, APAC and South America, and employs approximately 480 people (~60% of whom are women).