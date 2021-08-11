Carlyle says it won't up bid for Vectura

In the latest twist in the battle to acquire Vectura (LSE: VEC), the board of the UK inhaled therapies maker today acknowledged that Carlyle, one of the two bidders, has announced it will not improve its 155 pence per share offer for the company, as declared on August 6, through its Murano Bidco vehicle.
This was followed by the announcement this week from counter bidder Philip Morris, via its PMI subsidiary, of an increased 165 pence per share offer, valuing the deal at around £1.02 billion ($1.41 billion), and led to an intervention from the UK regulator, the Takeover Panel, on August 9, in accordance with the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, invoking the Auction Rules.
As Carlyle had made its no increase statement before 5.00pm on August 10, 2021, the auction procedure will not proceed and PMI Global Services (PMI) has until 5.00pm on August 12, 2021 to announce a revised offer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze