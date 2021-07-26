Wednesday 19 November 2025

Cassiopea and Sun Pharma strike deal for Winlevi in Canada and USA

Pharmaceutical
26 July 2021


Italian specialty pharma company Cassiopea (SIX: SKIN) today announced the signing of license and supply agreements with India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715) for Winlevi (clascoterone cream 1%) in the USA and Canada.

Winlevi has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a novel drug with a unique mechanism of action for the topical treatment of acne in patients 12 years and older.

Market reaction to the deal was mixed, with Cassiopea’s shares falling as low as 42.00 Swiss francs in early trading, and still down 1.5% at 45.40 francs by early afternoon. However, Sun Pharmaceutical, India’s largest drugmaker, rose 1.06% to 701.35 rupees.

