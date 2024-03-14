Monday 29 September 2025

Catalyst Pharma launches Agamree in the USA

14 March 2024
US biopharma company Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CPRX) has announced the US commercial launch of Agamree (vamorolone) oral suspension for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients aged two years and older.

The drug is licensed from Swiss drugmaker Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN), which gained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on October 26, 2023, and is now available by prescription and dispensed throughout the USA via a specialty pharmacy network.

"Today, we proudly announced the US commercial availability of Agamree, an innovative alternative steroid treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. This significant milestone offers hope for improved quality of life for individuals living with this devastating rare disease, as current steroid treatment options often involve a significant side effect burden," stated Richard Daly, chief executive of Catalyst.

