CDC joins WHO in warning of more measles outbreaks

A statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the USA raises concerns about the spread of measles, a public health issue which has affected multiple countries in recent years.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious airborne disease caused by a virus that can lead to severe complications in some cases.

While many countries have been declared measles free due to broad uptake of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, lower rates of immunization have led to outbreaks.