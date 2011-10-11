Celesio to become pharma distribution leader in Brazil, buying 60% of OncoProd

German pharma services provider Celesio (CLS1.XE), which recently issued a profit warning due to the intensity of competition in Germany's pharmaceutical wholesale business, says it has acquired a 60% stake in the Brazilian Oncoprod Group, which is the leading wholesaler for specialty pharmaceuticals in Brazil. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The Brazilian pharma market offers many opportunities for growth," says Markus Pinger, chairman of the management board and chief executive of Celesio. "Brazil's health care market grows above average. Particularly the area of specialty pharmaceuticals is highly attractive. The acquisition of Oncoprod is therefore an optimal addition to Panpharma, our Brazilian wholesaler. With both companies we are focusing on our core competencies in pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution of specialty pharmaceuticals,” he explained.

Wolfgang Mahr, the Celesio management board member responsible for the Pharmacy Solutions division, adds: "Precisely in the specialty pharmaceuticals segment, experts expect double-digit growth rates in the coming years. We want to participate in this with Oncoprod."