Change of focus for Sumitomo after ulotaront trial setback

Japanese drugmaker Sumitomo Pharma (TYO: 4506) and its US subsidiary Sumitomo Pharma America have amended a collaboration with Otsuka Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4578).

Agreed in late 2021, the deal has seen the firms jointly develop and commercialize four compounds in neuropsychiatry, including ulotaront (SEP-363856) and SEP-4199.

At the time, Otsuka agreed to pay $270 million upfront, with Sumitomo’s US division, then known as Sunovion, also being eligible for milestone payments of up to $620 million.